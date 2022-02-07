A man of the Florida attempted to rob a bank while wearing a mask Sonic the Hedgehog. The West Volusia Beacon reports that officers were sent to the Florida Credit Union in DeLand, Florida on February 2 in response to an ongoing armed robbery.

The report states that the suspect, brandishing a hammer, confronted a bank employee to ask for money. However, the suspect eventually escaped on foot, with witnesses describing him wearing a Sonic-like mask from the video game series. The suspect is reportedly still a fugitive.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the event, the bank itself suffered no damage, and no money was stolen. “Everyone is safe, nothing has been taken and the local police are hard at workbank executive Brian Leatherman said.

DeLand Police: “On Wednesday, February 02, 2022, at approximately 1623 hours, officers from the DeLand Police Department were dispatched to Florida Credit Union (1735 N Woodland Blvd, DeLand, FL 32720) in reference to an armed robbery in progress .. . “https://t.co/Z1n4dfe0f3 – West Volusia Beacon (@wvbeacon) February 4, 2022

Police chased the suspect and even took the Air One to try and track the person down, but the would-be robber apparently escaped.

