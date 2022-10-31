There is little time left until it finally opens Sonic Frontiers, open world game that will bet on giving a new look at the adventures of the fastest hedgehog in video games. And although it will have its own identity, some users have come to think that it could have some similarities with the popular The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

In an interview with SamaGamethe head of Sonic Team Takashi Iizukaimmediately ruled out comparisons with this video game created by Nintendo in the 2017. Iizuka went so far as to say that sonic frontiers “it doesn’t look like anything”, but it was not only what he mentioned about it, but he fully substantiated his answer.

Here is everything he commented:

From the perspective of the development team, they are going out and creating an action game. They see Breath of the Wild as an RPG, it’s nothing like the action game they’re making. You know, there’s the same element of freedom that has been applied to Breath of the Wild as an RPG, but they’re taking the high-speed linear action Sonic game and implementing the freedom there. But when we think, ‘is this an open world game? Is it similar to Breath of the Wild?’… A lot of people on the team love the Zelda series, they love Breath of the Wild, but for them, they don’t see a similarity between the games. This open zone format has never been done before. We are trying to look for other titles on the market and we couldn’t find anything that had that linear platform action game but in an open environment.

No doubt many fans are excited for sonic frontiersso it will be interesting to see the comparisons in terms of open areas.

is thrown the November 8th in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Via: gonintendo

editor’s note: There is little time left to know if Sonic Frontiers is going to disappoint like almost all hedgehog video games, or if perhaps things are going to be different for the character.