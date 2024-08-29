Since Sonic Adventure 2 hit the market, people have not stopped mentioning that the main character within said installment, Shadowhas many similarities with someone from the anime world, Vegetaand that is due to the serious behavior he has and also the kind of redemption in which he goes from villain to hero. That same thing has already led to the belief that they were inspired by the Saiyan to shape the dark hedgehog, and now that his moment to shine in theaters is approaching, new statements have already come out.

In a new interview with the head of Sonic Team, Takashi Iizukathe subject of the relationship that may have Shadow with the prince of the warrior race, and has commented that they have no similarities at all, because on the one hand, the creation of Akira Toriyama becomes friends with Goku over time, and in the case of the blue hedgehog’s rival, he never reaches that point, an ally is the most he could be called. Something that may make sense, since in the series of Prime of Netflix seems more like an antihero.

Here is what he mentioned:

So yeah, there are some ways people interpret Shadow that aren’t how the team is thinking. I think the biggest one, if you look online, everyone says it’s Vegeta from Dragon Ball. Vegeta really starts off as an enemy and then becomes a friend and an ally and kind of a fighter for justice and he’s trying to save the world. Shadow is not like that. Shadow is doing his own thing, he’s not Sonic’s friend, and he likes to do what he thinks is right, or what he needs to do. And it’s not like, “Well, okay, we used to be enemies, but now we’re friends.” We’re going to save the world. He’s not that kind of character, and [no] I want him to be that kind of character. So when people are always online saying, “Oh, it’s Vegeta,” it’s like, it’s not Vegeta.

This year is apparently the character’s cycle, since he will have two roles in the hedgehog’s world, first he will appear in the new version of Sonic Generations with his own chapter that will explore more of the lore and how he came to the point of detesting human beings. Second, he will be the main rival to beat in the third movie for theaters of the franchise, in which he will probably steal the spotlight from everyone else.

The game arrives in October and the movie in December.

Via: Nintendo Everything

Author’s note: At first I also noticed the resemblance to Vegeta, but then he started to take on his own personality. Also, Shadow is too edgy, and Vegeta is not.