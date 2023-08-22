SAW announced new dates and some guests who will be attending during the Sonic Symphony World Tour 2024. Unfortunately at the moment no date is foreseen for Italythe only European stages will in fact be in London, Paris and Düsseldorf.

Among the unveiled guests we find the composers Jun Senoue And Tomoya Ohtani who will participate in the Los Angeles and London dates respectively. Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release released by the company.

SEGA® announces new dates and new guests for the Sonic Symphony World Tour Following the initial announcement, SEGA has revealed more dates, cities and guests to celebrate the upcoming Sonic Symphony World Tour! The Sonic Symphony World Tour will debut on September 16, 2023 at London's Barbican Hall and continue to over 15 major cities including Boston, Los Angeles, Paris, Montreal, Sao Paulo and Tokyo. The Sonic Symphony is an immersive experience celebrating over three decades of timeless music from SEGA's iconic Sonic the Hedgehog franchise. From 8-bit and 16-bit classics to rock and EDM songs, fans will be able to enjoy the magic that began with the unforgettable Sonic the Hedgehog 30th Anniversary Symphony concert and see iconic Sonic moments come to life on the big screen. The songs will be performed live by a symphony orchestra and a rock band, with previously unreleased musical arrangements, including a special arrangement by Tee Lopes, the composer of Sonic Mania. Sonic Symphony World Tour is co-produced by SEGA and soundtrec and is presented by MGP Live. Jun Senoue and Tomoya Ohtani, composers of the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, will make guest appearances at the Los Angeles and London shows. In addition, Jun Senoue will also participate in the São Paulo show. We can't wait to see them there! Sonic Symphony World Tour dates are as follows: August 18, 2023: San Diego, Sonic Speed ​​Café (First show at 11:30am)

16 September, 2023: London, Barbican Hall (3:30pm show SOLD OUT)

16 September, 2023: London, Barbican Hall (8:00pm show, SOLD OUT)

September 22, 2023: Paris, Le Grand Rex

September 30, 2023: Los Angeles, Dolby Theater (3:30pm show)

September 30, 2023: Los Angeles, Dolby Theater (8:00pm show, SOLD OUT)

October 14, 2023: São Paulo, Brazil Game Show

October 15, 2023: São Paulo, Brasil Game Show

October 21, 2023: Boston, Emerson Colonial Theater

October 28, 2023: Chicago, Auditorium Theater

November 17, 2023: Düsseldorf, Mitsubishi Electric Halle

December 15, 2023: San Antonio, Majestic Theater

December 29, 2023: Atlanta, Cobb Energy PAC

January 05, 2024: Seattle, Paramount Theater

January 06, 2024: San Francisco, Davies Symphony Hall

January 20, 2024: Washington DC, Warner Theater

January 27, 2024: Kansas City, Kansas City Music Hall

February 11, 2024: Tokyo, LINE CUBE SHIBUYA

February 17, 2024: Toronto, Meridian Hall

March 24, 2024: Montreal, Wilfrid-Pelletier Theater

March 29, 2024: Portland, Schnitzer Auditorium

April 6, 2024: Milwaukee, Bradley Symphony Center

March 29, 2024: Portland, Schnitzer Auditorium

April 6, 2024: Milwaukee, Bradley Symphony Center

April 7, 2024: Milwaukee, Bradley Symphony Center

