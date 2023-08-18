Sonic Superstars will be present during theOpening Night Livethe show hosted by Geoff Keighley against the backdrop of Gamescom 2023: the journalist promised one of his world premieres for the SEGA game, so we will see some news.

What, exactly? It may be that the exit date official of the new adventure of the blue hedgehog on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, since so far this specific information has not been revealed.

Meanwhile Sonic Superstars ended up on the cover of Game Informer, the protagonist as per tradition of a broad coverage that the American magazine wanted to dedicate to him.