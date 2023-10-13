On October 17, 2023 it will finally be possible to race again as Sonic and his friends. We are obviously talking about Sonic Superstars, the new SEGA game for computers and consoles. Before the release, however, we will be able to take advantage of the pre-load to download the game in advance and not have to wait even a second to start playing at launch. PlayStation Game Size has shared the details of the preload and weight of the game.

As you can see in X’s post above, PlayStation Game Size revealed that the PS4 version will weigh 5,323 GB, while the PS5 version will weigh 10,154 GB, practically double. However, these data refer to version 1,000,005 of Sonic Superstars, so they could vary in case of updates, especially regarding the PS4 version which seems to be a little too light.

PlayStation Game Size also reminds you that the Sonic Superstars preload is scheduled for October 15, 2023 at midnight. However, the weight is limited and we are sure that a couple of days will be enough for most players to download the game. Obviously the pre-load is only available if you pre-order the digital version.

We also emphasize that these are the data of the PlayStation versions. We don’t have details on the other versions at the moment, so it’s possible there are differences. Generally speaking, however, we now have an idea of ​​how much Sonic Superstars weighs. In any case, let us remember that these they are not official databut that PlayStation Game Size is a reliable source as it retrieves information directly from the Sony PlayStation databases.