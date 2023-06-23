Sonic Central aired today to celebrate the 32nd anniversary of the blue hedgehog. For the occasion, Sega presented the Free LEGO Sonic DLC For Sonic Superstarswhich will introduce a brick-built version of the character.

It is therefore a skin created thanks to the collaboration between Sega and LEGO, which undoubtedly represents a very welcome extra. No precise timing has been offered on the launch of this “edgy” add-on, which as far as we know could coincide with the launch of Sonic Superstars, scheduled forfall of 2023 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Ninendo Switch.

The DLC was presented with a trailer, which captures a clash between LEGO Sonic and LEGO Eggman. The latter will also arrive in the game, but will be available exclusively to those who pre-order the game before launch.

In Sonic Superstars we will play as Sonic, Tails, Knuckles and Amy in a game that combines the classic supersonic 2D platformer Sonic with new graphics, new zones, new powers and abilities. Players can team up with friends in local co-op for up to four players, or battle it out in local or online battle modes.