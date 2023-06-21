On the occasion of Nintendo Direct aired this afternoon, SAW showed a new trailer for his Sonic Superstarsalready announced during the conference Summer Game Fest. With this trailer comes new details about the game, such as the ability to play as Sonic, Tails, Knuckles and Amy Roseas well as the presence of a multiplayer mode that will involve up to four players.

Sonic Superstars will be available from next fall on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Check out the new trailer below.

Sonic Superstars – Nintendo Direct Trailer

Sonic Superstars: Adventure across the mystical Northstar Islands with Sonic and friends in this fast-paced 2D side-scrolling platformer. Speed ​​through 12 never-before-seen zones as one of four playable characters and discover the return of an old nemesis. Master seven new Emerald powers to move and attack in dynamic ways, like climbing rapids, multiplying, and more. Also, for the first time in the history of the series, you will be able to play the entire campaign in local co-op, with up to three other users. Combine your powers to stop Dr. Eggman and Fang in Sonic Superstarscoming to Nintendo Switch this fall.

