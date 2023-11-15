SAW has released the second episode of Speed ​​Stratsthe video series that will help us discover all the secrets of Sonic Superstars. In this second episode, which you will find at the end of the article, the spotlight is on Chaos Emeralds and their extraordinary powers. In fact, the video will help us understand how to obtain them thanks to Special Phases and what their fantastic abilities are, which will prove particularly useful during the adventure.

I remind you that Sonic Superstars is currently available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. If you missed the first episode of Speed ​​Strats you can recover it in our previous article. Good vision!

Sonic Superstars – Speed ​​Strats #2: Emerald Powers

To collect Chaos Emeralds and use the Emerald's powers, players must enter a special stage by finding one of the giant golden rings scattered throughout each area. In special stages, time is a limited resource, so you'll need to move quickly and efficiently by swinging from floating blue orbs and avoiding obstacles such as bombs and crystal walls as you search for Chaos Emeralds. Powers of the Emerald – Once a Chaos Emerald is obtained, players will unlock one of seven different abilities, Avatar, Bullet, Vision, Water, Ivy, Slow, or Extra, based on the color of the Emerald. Once all seven Chaos Emeralds have been collected and 50 rings have been obtained, each character will be able to use the Super form, becoming very fast and invulnerable to enemy attacks. While the Emerald's powers can only be used once, previously activated ones can be replenished at each star pole. Sonic Superstars is available in digital and physical versions, on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch™, as well as in digital version on PC.

