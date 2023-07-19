SAW And Arzestthe Yokohama studio in charge of developing the new title of the blue hedgehog, have shared the opening video online for Sonic Superstarsnew horizontal scrolling title for the mascot of the Japanese publisher.

The output of Sonic Superstars it is intended for this fall on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Let’s see below the opening movie, made in 2D animation and accompanied by music composed by Tee Lopes and Jun Senoue.

Sonic Superstars – Opening

Source: SAW Street Gematsu