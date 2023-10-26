SAW released the first episode of Speed ​​Stratsnew video series full of tips and secrets for Sonic Superstars. In this episode, which you will find at the end of the article, the software house will talk to us of the single player experience starting from the differences between the four playable characters with which we can begin the adventure. Once the story is completed it will be available a fifth character with an even more challenging campaign than what was previously discussed.

I remind you that Sonic Superstars is currently available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. You can find more information about the game in our comprehensive review. Good vision!

Sonic Superstars – Speed ​​Strats #1: Single Player

– After completing Story Mode Sonic Superstarsa fifth character, Trip, will be available with his own single-player campaign, filled with even more challenging enemies and obstacles! Other experiences to live – Test yourself in Time Trial mode to achieve the fastest time possible in different zones, challenge friends and players from all over the world in Battle mode by trying your hand at a wide range of mini-games or in the phases of the characters' special acts, uniquely designed to each of the four main heroes and their abilities. Sonic Superstarsis available in digital and physical versions, on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch™, as well as in digital version on PC.

Source: SAW