This week’s issue of Weekly Famitsu presents the first ever review for Sonic Superstarsthe new title of SAW he was born in Sonic Team dedicated to the famous blue hedgehog coming next October 17.

According to the editorial staff of Famitsudivided as always into four distinct editors who play the titles individually, Sonic Superstars it’s a title from 8 out of 10which multiplied by four gives a score of 32 out of 40. Although it is far from the magazine’s much desired perfect score, it is certainly not a score to be considered low, even if Sonic Frontiers got a 35 out of 40 (9/9/9/8). The same score as Superstars has been assigned in the past to Sonic Maniaanother two-dimensional episode of the series released way back in 2017.

According to Famitsu also, the main campaign of Sonic Superstars it will last approximately 24 hours, which becomes 31 by completing all the collateral activities. Stay tuned on Akiba Gamers to read our review of the title closer to release. We remind you that the new Sonic will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Source: Weekly Famitsu Street Gematsu