SAW He released Trio of Troublea new animated short entirely dedicated to the antagonists of Sonic Superstars. In this new adventure, in fact, it will not only be the Dr. Eggman to hinder us, but the brilliant inventor has hired the mercenary Fang the Hunter And Tripa native of the Northstar Islands who the two will use as a guide during the realization of their evil plans.

Before leaving you with the video I remind you that Sonic Superstars will be available to go starting next October 17th on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Good vision!

Source: SAW Street Gematsu