Saw has released financial results for the nine months of the fiscal year to the end of December 2023, which demonstrate a decline in sales particularly in regards to the Sonic franchise with Sonic Superstars.

Although other chapters have met with better fates, Sonic Superstars recorded somewhat slow sales, like Sega titles in 2023 in general, in particular compared to the forecasts made for the Christmas period and the autumn holiday season.

All this leads to a decline in Sega's results compared to the previous year regarding Sonic in particular.