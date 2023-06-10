According to producer Takashi Iizuka, Sonic Superstars will feature zones and levels we haven’t seen before in older 2D Sonic titles. In an interview with IGN USA, Iizuka talks about lack of classic levels of the franchise, such as Green Hill Zone, and how Sonic Superstars will feature new levels with their own visual style.

“In Sonic Mania, Green Hill Zone it’s changed a bit,” Iizuka told IGN USA. “And also in Sonic Origins, we had Green Hill as part of Sonic the Hedgehog. But what we wanted to do with Sonic Superstars was to create something new and create these brand new islands for you to explore as Sonic… We wanted to bring Sonic to the [nuove] North Star Islands and run Sonic in this new environment. We wanted to create new places for Sonic to go in this new title.”

“One of the things we wanted to do was make sure we respect the roots of the classic gameplay“says Iizuka. “And I’m sure the classic gameplay, where you play as Sonic, you jump, roll into a ball and attack enemies. The first thing the team did was to replicate the classic gameplay very precisely. So when you play Sonic Superstars you are following the classic Sonic gameplay loop. You run, you jump, you roll into a ball, you defeat your enemies and you keep going.”

“And the classic Sonic game in 2D, but because we’re using 3D models to create the world and the characters,” says Iizuka. “We’re able to do things within the 2D game formula that we couldn’t do before. So sometimes it’s about sending the character further back into the world. Maybe it’s about making the character spin, making him rotate in a way that we couldn’t do with the classic look and pixel art. Or it could be a boss battle that will take place in a 3D space. We can do all of these things because we have 3D models, even though we have a 2D style and format of gameplay, we are able to play games and do things that the classic Genesis and Game Gear titles couldn’t do.”

