The blue hedgehog franchise has, in recent years, returned to the fore more than ever. Beyond that Sonic Frontiers which caused a lot of discussion, SAW over the last two years it has published various productions such as an animated series, the second cinema film, comics, merchandise, board games and even shorts for TikTok. However, the Japanese company does not want to forget the two-dimensional origins of its most famous hero, and that is why in this warm October of 2023 the time has also come Sonic Superstarswhich we will tell you about in the review.

New islands, new adventure

The dear and always energetic Eggman discovered the existence of Northsar Island, an archipelago of islands where larger than normal animals live. Being a tiring job, the doctor hired the mercenary to help him Fang the Hunter, is a native of the place, and her goal will be the usual: to capture creatures and use them to fuel her creations. The player must obviously ensure that this nefarious objective is not achieved.

In short, as you can imagine, the story of the latest effort by Arzest And Sonic Team it is mainly a pretext to spark yet another chapter in Sonic’s story. This does not mean that they are totally absent cutscenes, even though they have a maximum duration of one minute and do not have any kind of dubbed story. In particular, we appreciate the choice to create the opening and certain moments through animation. Telecom Animation Film he gave life to these real shorts with very good results, and it’s a real shame that there are so few of them.

Original but familiar

Sonic Superstars takes up what the 2D line of the series has been building for over 30 years, and brings it back in a completely new chapter. The 11 zones present are all original, without any kind of nostalgic reuse like Green Hill Zone at Chamical Plant. A choice that will surely please fans of the franchise, even if it is obvious lack of courage in the choice of themes. The settings for levels such as the snow-capped mountain, the factory or the desert are situations that have been seen and reviewed too many times. What is pleasing, however, is the intention to give back extremely varied the experience, thanks also to a continuous introduction of new mechanics within all levels.

In this review, we prefer not to anticipate the ideas that the developers have implemented, but we still want to reassure you that there is no shortage of inventiveness, in a continuous surprise effect especially in the first game of the adventure. At the same time, the general feeling is not the same for Mega Drive or Sonic Mania. The characters certainly reflect the physics designed by the game directed by Christian Whitehead, but it creates a level design focused more on gimmicks. A situation that risks ruining the replayability factorgiven some automations and dead moments which soon become burdensome in the long run.

One more point disappointing is one of the main features of this adventure, namely i powers of the emeralds. The mechanics certainly have an interesting concept, but it resolves itself in moments that are quite useless or too much so situational. At most it is able to facilitate or speed up certain sections, but it is quite easy to forget they even exist. At least the special zones designed to unlock certain moves are fun in their simplicity.

We cannot say the same for the other two categories of special areas present in the levels, which quickly become redundant and superficial. This is because one allows you to get rings, while the other allows you to get some special coins. The rewards are not badly thought out, but the development team has filled all the areas with both things, so much so that the desire to face them soon passes.

Four runners to the rescue

One of the strong innovations of this title is certainly the multiplayer. Unlike previous 2D episodes of the series, in Sonic Superstars up to four players locally can participate in the adventure at the same time.

The level design approaches this dynamic very well, making the adventure much more fun and interesting. Perhaps this is why there is a much more user friendly general approach, adapting more to a large audience with any kind of gaming experience. A real shame that not all modes or levels can be tackled in co-op, unlike the special stages which present interesting solutions to allow everyone to take control of the controller. Another serious one lack it is the absence of online gameat least as far as the history.

The work created by Arzest, and supervised by the Sonic Team, however presents a mode versus onlinewhere the player takes control of a customized robot to defeat his opponents in a series of challenges. This is where you can use those coins obtained in the main game, purchasing all the components necessary to create your creature. Everything is made just for mere aesthetic tastebecause within the challenges one’s own skill is mainly required.

This last part of the game is absolutely not designed for professional competition, but rather for having fun lightly. At the time of writing we were unable to try the servers, but SEGA has confirmed the presence of one cross-play in addition to that of a specific one online ranking. This mode is playable even locallydespite the cost of split screen and the reduced view.

The game even features the Chrono modewhere possible, complete the stages within a certain pre-established time, while other methods must be unlocked by the player. These further increase the longevity of the product, which otherwise appears to be Just 3 hours for the storywith a certain sensation of recycling and artificiality.

Say hello to pixel art

The Sonic the Hedgehog of the early 1990s are known for a very recognizable pixel art artistic style, which tends to convey that “cool” feeling typical of the period. Naoto Oshima – who has already worked on the franchise in the past until Sonic Adventure – and his team, decided to focus on an aesthetic more “cute”. This is not so noticeable from the use of 3D graphics through Unity, as much as by the visual style of the settings, the enemies or even just the giant animals. A choice that certainly does not satisfy everyone but which is probably undertaken to attract an audience of families.

The created world however presents a good set of details, from unselected characters that walk through the game world, to background objects that interact with the environment. Ecstatic choices that work, even if they don’t impress, and that make the environments much more interesting despite theirs general simplicity.

There soundtrack and the effects instead do not present the quality to which the SEGA franchise has accustomed its audience. Some tracks are extremely well done, for example Speed ​​Jungle’s Sonic act, but most are far too generic and repetitive. A real shame, also because musicians of the caliber of Jun Senoue And Tee Lopes worked on this project.

The version we tested then presents apoor optimization. In our game we encountered frame rate drops in multiple situations, as well as a few graphic glitch, nice but unwanted. Nothing that can ruin the gameplay, but the game is not so complex as to justify such a rough treatment for this version. The hope is that, with a few patches, the situation will be resolved in the future.