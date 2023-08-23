SAW has unveiled the release date for the highly anticipated Sonic Superstars, also announcing some features of the game. The game will be available starting from next October 17 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Not only will it be possible to play it in the company of friends thanks to the co-op features up to four playersbut we can also challenge them within the Battle Mode. In this mode we will be able to customize our avatar and fight against our friends.

We leave you now with a new trailer for Sonic Superstarswishing you a good vision as always!

Source: SAW