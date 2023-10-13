The review embargo expired today Sonic Superstars and therefore we can have an overview of how the new game of the historic Sega series was received by critics all over the world in view of the launch, set for October 17th. The response for now is certainly more than discreet, with the international press having awarded it generally positive ratingsalbeit not stellar.
Before seeing the list of votes given by the main foreign gaming publications, we suggest that if you haven’t already done so, read our review of Sonic Superstars.
- GLHF – 90
- The Games Machine – 90
- Hobbies Consolas – 89
- CGMagazine – 80
- PSX Brasil – 80
- VGC – 80
- GamesRadar+ – 80
- Multiplayer.it – 80
- TRG – 80
- Shacknews – 80
- Worth Playing – 80
- Press Start Australia – 75
- PlayStation Universe – 75
- GamesReactor UK – 70
- IGN – 70
- TheGamer – 70
- Metro GameCentral – 70
- Vandals – 67
- God is a Geek – 65
- Push Square – 60
- VG247 – 60
- GamingBolt – 50
Sonic Superstars currently has one average reviews of 74 on both Metacritic and OpenCritic. The game was therefore welcomed by most publications but at the same time failed to convince in all aspects.
In our review, we praised the game for its intelligent and user-friendly level structure four characters, the fun boss battles and the large amount of content put on the table. Among the negative sides, however, we highlighted the Battle mode, clearly designed exclusively for multiplayer, and the fluctuating quality of the bonus levels.
