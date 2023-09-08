It is available by reservation limited edition Of Sonic Superstars exclusive to the Asian market. Inside, in addition to the physical copy of the game for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 or Nintendo Switch which will also contain the English language, it will be possible to find a figure of Sonican acrylic stand depicting the blue hedgehog and a stage, finally a replica of the autographed artwork of the first Sonic the Hedgehog.

The price for each of the versions on Bazaar-Bazaar is 108.99 € and the release is scheduled for the next October 17th. Here are the links for the purchase:

Shipments to Italy are free and take place from the European community, for this reason it will not be necessary to pay customs duties.

Source: Bazaar Bazaar