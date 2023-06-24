Sonic Superstars has one release date potential: the October 17, 2023. The Target online store first revealed it by mistake, then GameStop. Two clues don’t necessarily prove it, but we believe it’s no coincidence that two such large stores have reported the same date.

Of course there is no official confirmation of SAWso don’t take the information at face value.

October 17, 2023 would be an interesting launch date for Sonic Superstars, because it would fall three days before that of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, which will be released on October 20, 2023, with which it shares many elements, in particular the return to 2D of two characters classics, mascots of the related companies, who engaged in a fierce console war years ago, moreover among the few survivors of that period in the world of video games.

In short, it’s a bit like re-proposing the challenge that took place in the early 90s, when Sonic appeared as the only character who could seriously contend for Mario’s dominance. It makes you smile to know that they are now friends and do the Olympics together.

The Target page also provided other interesting information, such as that of booking bonuseswhich include an in-game Lego Eggman skin, an acrylic stand, and a flip cover.