SAW shares some new details about the upcoming one online Sonic Superstarsthe new two-dimensional title of the blue hedgehog coming next October 17 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

In particular today we examine the Battle Modewhich will allow up to eight players online and up to four players locally to compete in the role of aMetal Fighter”, in a series of races, survival levels and more. Below you can find videos, images and official information.

Today, Sonic Team delves into Sonic Superstars’ new Battle Mode, which gives players the ability to battle up to eight players online or up to four players locally in a wide variety of races, survival levels and more!

In Battle Mode, players will take control of a Metal Fighter, customize it to their liking and compete to win three rounds in randomly chosen battle phases:

Race – Reach the finish line before other players.

Electroshock – Fire projectiles to attack other players. You gain points when you deal damage to an opponent and lose points when you take damage. Open an item box to get a single power projectile.

Starcatcher – Collect stars within the time limit. If you take damage, you will lose a star.

Survival – Stay on the battlefield until the end while avoiding flying cannon fire coming from behind the screen. The platforms will collapse if they are hit by a cannon shot or if you stay in one place for too long. If you fall down, you’re out of the game.

Points are distributed based on the ranking of each round: the player with the most overall points wins!

In online battles you can also earn Medals to invest in the shop in purchasing custom parts for your Metal Fighter. The types of parts you can purchase will increase as you progress through the game. Please note: Changing parts does not affect your Metal Fighter’s abilities.

In offline Battle Mode, you can play solo against AI opponents or with up to three players in split-screen mode. You will not earn Medals or rank changes in offline mode.

It will be possible to pre-order the standard, physical and digital editions, or the Digital Deluxe Edition of Sonic Superstarsbefore launching on sonicsuperstars.com, to get the exclusive LEGO Eggman appearance. Plus, sign up for our newsletter by January 31, 2024, and receive a redesigned classic skin of Amy Rose in Sonic Superstars when the game launches on October 17. To consult the terms and conditions, visit the official website of Sonic Superstars.

For more information, visit sonicsuperstars.com.