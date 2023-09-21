













Sonic Superstars launches animation in the form of a prologue that will take you into the story | TierraGamer









The story centers on the trio of Dr. Eggman, Fang the Hunter, and Trip. However, when this video of more than five minutes begins, the one who stands out is Fang, since this is the first time he debuts in an animation of any type.

As such Sonic Superstars: Trio of Trouble serves as a prologue to Sonic’s new adventure. Dr. Eggman, Fang and Trip navigate a set of labyrinthine ruins full of traps and dangers.

We recommend: Review: Samba de Amigo: Party Central – Get out the maracas and get into the Latin flavor!

So Fang the Hunter, with a little help from Trip, must get ahead of the situations that arise.

While both deal with the problems, Dr. Eggman begins to plot his next plan and takes inspiration from a peculiar engraving.

Fountain: Sega.

Fang the Hunter, who returns in Sonic Superstarsis a bounty hunting gerbil who debuted in Sonic the Hedgehog Triple Troublewhich came out in 1994 on the Sega Game Gear.

As you can see the name of this animation is inspired by this old game. Fang is the brainchild of designer Shinichi Higashi, who in turn had permission from Naoto Ohshima and Tadashi Ihoroi. This last creative developed the personality of the character.

While escorting Dr. Eggman and his hapless new helper Trip through a perilous ruin, Fang the Hunter will need to muster all his cunning to overcome past mistakes and escape the coils of a fierce new enemy. Please enjoy Sonic Superstars: Trio of Trouble! pic.twitter.com/fDLwOzj9m0 —Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) September 20, 2023

Although this animation does not have voices, it is perfectly understandable. Sonic Superstars will be available in physical and digital formats in a standard or Digital Deluxe edition.

Fountain: Sega.

Those who pre-order before departure will get an exclusive LEGO Eggman skin.

Those who decide to subscribe to the newsletter before January 31, 2024 can get a classic, redefined Amy Rose skin when the game launches on October 17, 2023.

Apart from Sonic Superstars We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)