SAW announces that from today Sonic Superstars is enriched for free with a new skin for the protagonist Sonic: The Holiday dress Christmas-themed, which can be equipped from the character select screen.

Sonic Superstars is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Happy Holidays! Today SEGA announced that Sonic's Holiday Outfit Sonic Superstars is available on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, and digitally on PC. Sonic's Holiday Outfit is free for all Sonic players Sonic Superstars, and includes a new costume for Sonic that will bring joy and happiness to the Northstar Islands. The outfit can be equipped at the character select screen by choosing Sonic and then pressing left or right in Story Mode. Sonic Superstars is available now in digital and physical versions, on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch™, and in digital version on PC. Plus, sign up for our newsletter by January 31, 2024 to get a classic, redefined Amy Rose look in Sonic Superstars. To view the terms and conditions, please visit official website of Sonic Superstars. To keep up with updates on Sonic the Hedgehog™, follow Sonic on Twitter, Instagram And TikToklike it Facebookand sign up to Twitch channel et al Youtube channel.

Source: SEGA via PLAION