The name of this comic is Sonic Superstars: Fang’s Big Break and it is a story prior to the video game and animation which we talked to you about previously. The story was written by Ian Flynn and drawn by Evan Stanley.

One detail that is revealed about this story is that Dr. Eggman hires Fang the Hunter to investigate an unknown island without knowing the dangers that lie ahead.

Sonic Superstars: Fang’s Big Break Part 1 Dr. Eggman hires Fang the Hunter to scope out an unfamiliar island, unaware of the dangers ahead… pic.twitter.com/ImtPdgzgKF —Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) September 25, 2023

The great thing about all this is that this is not the only comic about the famous Blue Hedgehog, another one will also be published by IDW and is dedicated to Amy’s 30th anniversary. We can even enjoy a preview through X.

It’s good news that Sega is pushing this video game with comics because it’s a way to expand the story a little more.

Source: Sega, IDW

When is Sonic Superstars coming out?

fans of the famous Blue Hedgehog You should know that the next game from Sega’s legendary mascot is not as far away as you imagine. Those who want to reserve it at once can do so and receive several rewards.

First of all, Sonic Superstars It will go on sale on October 17 and can now be reserved in both its physical and digital edition in standard or deluxe versions through different physical and digital distribution stores. As an extra they will receive a skin of the Lego version of Eggman.

If you subscribe to the newsletter Sonicyou can receive an exclusive and redefined skin from Amy Rose. Are you excited about the return of this legendary Sega character? Don’t forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

