SAW announces that the first part of the digital comic is available from today Sonic Superstars: Fang’s Big Breakcreated by Sonic Team to celebrate the launch of its latest title. You can see it on the official social channels of Sonic. More details in the press release found below.

Sonic Superstars will be available from October 17th on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Part 1 of the Sonic Superstars: Fang’s Big Break digital comic releases today The first part of comes out today Sonic Superstars: Fang’s Big Breaka digital comic developed by Sonic Team and published on Sonic’s official social channels. Sonic Superstars: Fang’s Big Break takes inspiration from the story of Sonic Superstars and the recent animated video Trio of Trouble, once again introducing Fang and his early adventures in the Northstar Islands. The story was written by screenwriter Ian Flynn and drawn by illustrator Evan Stanley. For more, check out Sonic’s first four social media pages! It will be possible to pre-order the standard, physical and digital editions, or the Digital Deluxe Edition of Sonic Superstarsbefore launching on sonicsuperstars.com, to get the exclusive LEGO Eggman appearance. Plus, sign up for our newsletter by January 31, 2024 and get a redesigned classic look of Amy Rose in Sonic Superstars upon the game’s release on October 17. To consult the terms and conditions, visit the official website of Sonic Superstars. To keep up with updates on Sonic the Hedgehog™, follow Sonic on Twitter, Instagram And TikToklike it Facebookand sign up to Twitch channel et al Youtube channel.

