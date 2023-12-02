Sonic Superstars maybe it wasn’t the refined game that everyone who loved Sonic Mania They were waiting, but it was a pleasant experience that all fans of the blue hedgehog celebrated at the time. However, sales were not as positive as expected, since SEGA has revealed a performance below expectations at its launch.

Through a recent investor meeting, Haruki Satomi, CEO of Sega Sammy Holdings, revealed that sales of Sonic Superstars were below expectations in their first days on the market, although it expects an increase during the end of this year. This is what he commented:

“Sonic Superstars launched in October, which is a slightly weaker start than we had anticipated. But in reality, when Sonic IP sells the most it is mainly from November to December, and more than 90% of the marketing cost of this title will be spent in the Thanksgiving and holiday season starting in November. Although in the financial results announced today, we forecast that sales of this title will be slightly weaker due to the launch status mentioned above, we plan to continue our marketing efforts to sell at the same level as Sonic Frontiers.

When Satomi was questioned about the reasons why Sonic Superstars did not reach the desired sales, The CEO noted that the game arrived in a fairly competitive period for the industry. This is what he pointed out:

“We believe that the impact of other companies’ main titles released at the same time is significant, but we plan to expand the promotion towards the holiday season, especially in the overseas market. Both the Metacritic and user scores are higher than Sonic Frontiers and we would like to continue selling strongly.”

Let us remember that Sonic Superstars hit the market on October 17, three days before the release of Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, two of the most anticipated games of the entire year. In this way, it is very likely that a large part of the public opted for one of these exclusives instead of the most recent adventure of the blue hedgehog and his companions.

However, with the holidays at the end of the year, as well as periods such as Black Friday, SEGA hopes that Sonic Superstars manage to recover and achieve the sales expected by the company. Although it is true that this delivery is not at the level of Super Mario Bros. Wonderthis doesn’t mean it’s not worth it.

Despite a couple of hiccups in level design and music, Sonic Superstars it is very worth it. The game debuted with a Metacritic rating of 76 for Xbox Series X|S, 73 for PlayStation 5, and 71 for Nintendo Switch. Although these numbers may sound low, they are actually not that bad and the game is still very much worth it.

We can only wait to see if SEGA’s expectations are met during this season. In the event that this is not achieved, The Japanese company will receive a mixed message from the communitygiven that Sonic Superstars It fulfills multiple wishes from fans, but it has not sold what was expected.

Editor’s Note:

Sonic Superstars it’s good. Perhaps as a continuation of Sonic Mania It does leave a lot to be desired, but this is still a well-constructed experience that fans can appreciate. I would like SEGA to continue down this path and manage to give us the experience that everyone wants to see.

Via: VGC