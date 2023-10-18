A Comic Book Skin DLC for Sonic Superstars was briefly available on Steam after the game’s release, but is now mysteriously unavailable.

The latest in Sega’s series was released yesterday, alongside a number of DLC costumes. For instance, the Sonic Rabbit skin and Mecha Sonic skin are available as part of the Extra Content Pack (priced at £11.98), while Lego skins are available for free.

However, the Comic Book Skin DLC was also briefly available, providing cel-shaded versions of the four main characters. The pack is still listed on Steambut is unavailable to download or purchase.

It’s unclear if this DLC was released by accident, if an issue caused it to be swiftly taken down, or if it will soon be updated and made available. Eurogamer has contacted Sega for clarification.

Some fans did manage to download the Comic Book Skins before they were made unavailable.

Axanery, for instance, shared a clip on X (formerly Twitter) as well as an extended look at all four characters on Youtube. The skins appear fully functional and have an adorable style some players may even prefer.

Special look at the Comic Book Skin DLC for Sonic Superstars The DLC *was* available on Steam for 20 minutes. pic.twitter.com/D7MxChnio3 — Axanery (@Axanery) October 17, 2023

Some reviews on Steam, however, have noted graphical issues with the skins, which may indicate why they were taken down – or released too early. The reviews appear generally positive, however, with many praising the look.

Sonic Superstars is a return to 2D side-scrolling after last year’s Sonic Frontiers that acts as a soft reboot of classic Sonic. As I wrote in my Sonic Superstars review, however, its new ideas are inconsistent and level designs prevent the Sonic flow.