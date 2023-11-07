See also Check out the official unboxing of the PlayStation VR2 | Atomix

In the same survey , Dr. Eggman garnered 12% of the vote, placing him ahead of iconic figures such as wrestler Hulk Hogan (9%), pop star Prince (8%) and host Ron Burgundy (7%). The study also found that two in five members of Gen-Z find mustaches trendy.

SEGA itself commissioned one research which found that a third of males aged 16 to 24 took part in Movember and almost a fifth wanted to grow a mustache to resemble one of their favorite characters, with Freddie Mercury voted pop culture’s most iconic moustache.

Available since last month, Sonic Superstars sees the return of the evil scientist, who however in this case has agreed to do his part in an attempt to contribute to a particularly important theme: that of men’s health .

SEGA has announced a special collaboration between Sonic Superstars And Movember the largest men’s health charity: in order to raise awareness of the topic, Dr. Eggman will shave off his moustache for the first time ever.

The importance of the mustache

“The mustache also plays a role in their love lives,” the press release reads. “A quarter (23%) of Gen-Z think a mustache makes a man more attractive, while a fifth (20%) are more likely to date a man with a moustache.”

“In fact, one in ten people (8%) say they would only date a man with a moustache, and 14% confessed that they would be a little disappointed if they discovered that the man they were dating wasn’t capable of having one. One in ten men (11%) between 16 and 24 years old admit that they have a mustache on the advice of their partner, while a fifth (18%) have tried to grow it, in vain.”

“We have always admired Movember’s important work in support of men’s health, and we can’t wait to spread awareness of this incredible cause by removing one of the most famous mustaches in pop culture history,” said Daniel Lazarides, vice president of marketing SEGA EMEA headquarters.

“Sonic Superstars is an homage to the classic 2D scrolling games of the ’90s, so it’s the perfect time to introduce Dr. Eggman in a way fans haven’t seen before: without the mustache he’s sported for more than 30 years. Join the Dr. Eggman getting you sponsored to grow your own mustache this November!”

“When we heard that SEGA and Sonic Superstars wanted to support Movember by shaving Dr. Eggman’s iconic mustache, for the very first time, we immediately realized it would attract attention,” said Anne-Cecile Berthier, UK and EU director of Movember.

“Sonic the Hedgehog is one of the most popular video game series and we are grateful to Dr. Eggman for putting his dream of world domination on hold to help us spread awareness about men’s health. We hope our collaboration with SEGA inspires more people to get involved and support our fundraising this Movember.”