Through Amazon Italy it is possible to do the Sonic Superstars pre-order for Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5 and Xbox with a 17% discount. The offer is therefore €10. The release date is set for October 17, 2023. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

Sonic Superstars is a new 2D Sonic platform game in which we can control the various characters from the saga, such as Sonic, Tails, Knuckles and Amy Rose. Each character has their own unique abilities and we will have to use them to explore the Northstar Islands and defeat Dr. Eggman. Local co-op is available for up to 4 players.