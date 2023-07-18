In recent weeks we have interviewed Takashi Iizuka, producer of Sonic Superstars, who told us about how this new adventure arises as a middle between the classical chapters and modernity.

Sonic Superstars reappear in video this time with the introductory animated sequence of the game: a small taste that SEGA wanted to give to the many fans of the speedster hedgehog waiting for the launch of the game on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

The best years

Coming this autumn, Sonic Superstars will play the card of an unprecedented cooperative mode in which quick sequences will alternate with other more thoughtful ones, in which the two players will have to work together to get to the end of the level, amidst environmental puzzles and pitfalls to face.

As for the graphic style, SEGA turned to the original character designer of the character, Naoto Ohshima, to redesign the cast by finding the ideal meeting point between the pixel art of the early days and polygonal solutions.

For more details, check out our tried Sonic Superstars.