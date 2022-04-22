Service Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack it expands. Not only will the DLC of splatoon 2 today, but three additional titles are now available in the SEGA Genesis app.

This time we are talking about Space Harrier II, Shining Force IIY Sonic The Hedgehog Spinball. The first of these is a sequel to one of the most iconic shooters on the console. The second is a tactical RPG that expands on all the sections of the first title. By last, Sonic The Hedgehog Spinball it’s pinball, but with Sonic as the ball.

Little by little, this service is filling up with the best Genesis games, but there are still a couple of titles that need to be present. At Nintendo’s pace, we’ll likely have to wait a long time for experiences like Sonic 3 are available here.

In related topics, you can learn more about the arrival of the DLC of splatoon 2 here. Similarly, rumors indicate that Mega Man games and more will come to this service.

Of this group, my favorite is shining force II. The Genesis isn’t as well known for its RPGs as Squaresoft was with Nintendo. However, this means that every game in this genre on this console is very worthwhile.

Via: Nintendo