Netflix announced the release date for new episodes of SONIC PRIME, CGI animated series dedicated to the famous blue hedgehog. The company has unveiled that starting from next July 17th new episodes will be available on the streaming platform, even if at the moment we don’t know how many will be released. As previously anticipated, the first season will consist of a total of 24 episodes, but only eight are currently available.

Waiting to find out more, we leave you with the press release issued by Netflix.

NETFLIX – KIDS & FAMILY NEWS TO SPEND A SUMMER WITH THE WHOLE FAMILY FULL OF FUN May 17th 2023 – Netflix presents the Netflix Family Summer: every week of summer 2023 a new film or TV series will be available for the whole family, in all countries where the service is active. The July 28th the first animated feature film based on the series will debut Miraculousby title Miraculous – The stories of Ladybug and Chat Noir: The movie. Other superheroes will join the summer news with the first African animated series from Netflix, Mama K’s Super 4which tells the story of four teenage girls who turn out to be undercover superheroes in the neo-futuristic African city of Lusaka (July 20th). For pastry enthusiasts, Nailed It! The big challenge is the latest chapter in the universe of nailed it and will be released soon this summer, while the family favorite series Is It Cake? – Impossible sweetsthe will return the June 30th with the second season Is It Cake, Too?. Among the new family films: Nimona (outgoing at June), an epic fairy tale full of magic and emotion; The Monkey King (August 18th), inspired by an epic Chinese fairy tale, adapted into an action-comedy; You Are SO Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah (August 25th), a coming-of-age comedy starring Adam Sandler perfect for teenagers. Families who love to travel to the wonders of nature instead will find the second season of David Attenborough’s docuseries Our planet (June 14th). Finally, shows loved by the little ones will also return, such as LEGO Ninjago: Rise of Dragons (1st of June), Sonic Prime (July 13th), Gabby’s Dollhouse (August 7th) And Narwhal or almost (June 19th).

Source: Netflix