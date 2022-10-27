Netflix announced the release date for SONIC PRIMEnew animated series dedicated to the famous blue hedgehog of SAW. The series will debut on the streaming platform next December 15, although no further details have been released at the moment. However, the software house has made available the posters dedicated to the protagonists of this new show, which allows us to take a preview look at some of the most iconic characters of the franchise that we could find within the series.

Netflix then announced that it will release a new trailer dedicated to SONIC PRIME tonight during the show Geeked: Toon-In which will be streamed live on Twitch and TikTok. So we just have to wait a few hours to be able to see it.

Source: Netflix Street IGN