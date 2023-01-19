Sonic’s official account revealed that new content dedicated to Sonic Prime are coming to the video streaming service during 2023. The announcement came via the official Twitter account dedicated to the blue hedgehog, not Netflix’s.

Precisely, the tweets – which you can see just below – does not mention a second season but simply states: “Get ready to sink even deeper into Sonic Prime, arriving later this year”.

The term “sink” is a pun on image, which shows Sonic and Shadow in the water, with the latter holding our protagonist still on the seabed while admiring a ring.

It is therefore not clear whether a new season will arrive, some new episodes or perhaps a dedicated special. It could be anything, although the most believable solution is that it is some new installment that continues the story of Sonic Prime. A second season seems less likely given that Sonic Prime arrived in December 2022.

For now, in any case, we have no other information. In our review of Sonic Prime we explained that “As much as it is abused, the multiverse is a device that allows you to tell an infinite number of stories, and in this sense Sonic Prime has great potential. All in all, this first tranche of episodes brings us entertained, net of a certain underlying repetitiveness that betrays the target youth audience: this doesn’t mean that older Sonic Primes can’t like it, as long as they love the blue hedgehog and his clique.”