Netflix shared the very first images for the series Sonic Prime coming to the streaming platform. Through these two screenshots we can see what the blue hedgehog will look like SAW in the new series, very faithful to that seen in the games. In the background we can admire the familiar setting of the Green Hill Zonesomehow the home of Sonic and his friends and the setting for the first levels of the original games.

The images come from the trailer for Netflix After Schoolwhich also allowed us to hear the new American voice of Sonic, Deven Christian Mac. We do not know if Sonic will have a new voice in Italy, but we hope that Renato Novara reprise his iconic role on this occasion too, after giving voice to Sonic in the two feature films.

This CGI series will see its debut on Netflix later this year, but does not have a specific date yet. Second IMDbSonic Prime is in the post-production stages.

Source: Netflix Street Siliconera