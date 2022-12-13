Sega has announced that the Netflix animated series Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic Prime, produced in collaboration with WildBrain, will debut worldwide on December 15th. The 24-episode animated first season features the famous blue hedgehog from video games on an adventure in which the fate of a bizarre new multiverse rests in the hero’s hands. The series will be animated in WildBrain’s Vancouver studios, Sega and WildBrain will collaborate on production, distribution and licensing. The Man of Action Entertainment collective, creators of Ben 10 and the characters of the Academy Award-winning film Big Hero 6, has been hired as program manager and executive producer of the series. It is a golden moment for Sonic, who recently returned to consoles and PC with Sonic Frontiers, the new 3D game that has already sold 2.5 million copies worldwide.