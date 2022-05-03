Netflix announces, through a statement from John Derderian vice-president of the animation department of the US company, the arrival of some of the most loved animated series by children such as Sonic Prime, and of new episodes of The Series of Cuphead !.

Whether it’s Jurassic World: New Adventures, smiling with Baby Boss, or the events of Sonic Prime, on Netflix you can find all your favorite characters.

We are thrilled to announce the return of some of the most popular titles, including a new interactive Jurassic World special, new episodes of The Series of Cuphead !, Sharkdog: The Shark-Dog, He-Man and the Dominators of the Universe, as well as the preview images of: Daniel Spellbound

Dead End: Paranormal Park

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight

My dad goes on a hunt for aliens!

Sonic Prime

We Lost Our Human

The addition of new series and unreleased seasons will consolidate the success of animated series for children such as Cocomelon, The Cuphead Series !, Gabby’s Dollhouse, Jurassic World: New Adventures and Sharkdog: the shark-dog, which are appeared more than once in the weekly top 10 of Netflix’s most popular titles in 190 countries.

We want to create a safe space where children can spend their time, playing, learning, and exploring accompanied by their favorite characters. This affects not only the animated series, but also the parental controls functionality such as PIN protection and the summary of the children’s viewing activity, to allow parents to make the right decisions for their family.

John Derderian is also keen to add:

As the father of a four-year-old and a two-year-old girl, I love to see the world through their eyes and share new experiences with them. Sometimes this means throwing small parties or playing riddles, other times it means snuggling together to watch their favorite TV series. My children are particularly drawn to the infinite ability of animation to create worlds that transcend reality, by proposing characters that seem real through and through. I can’t wait to find out which new series and new characters will win their hearts, and the hearts of little viewers around the world.

If the world of Netflix fascinates you, we have news for you, a Korean remake of the TV show La Casa di Carta is coming. You can read the news in full by clicking on this link.