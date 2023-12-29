Sonic Overture is a game made by a group of fans of SEGA's blue hedgehog, of which one has just been released playable demo really impressive. This is a very well-finished project, which could become one of the best things about Sonic developed by the fanbase.
In fact, Sonic is one of those characters who has received many very high quality amateur tributes, thanks to SEGA's policy regarding the management of intellectual property, which essentially does not censor works created from below as, for example, Nintendo does .
Yet another pearl from the fans
Let's see a movie of Sonic Overture, which will surely entice fans of the series:
Sonic Overture is described as a prequel to Sonic the Hedgehog, technically inspired by the generation Saturn and from some ideas discarded in the creation of the original Sonic. The demo features two zones and sees Sonic reach Christmas Island.
If you are interested download the Sonic Overture demo, completely free, go to itch.io.
If you're interested in trying other fan-made Sonic games, download this excellent one Sonic 3D in 2D or the equally successful one Sonic Colors Demastered.
