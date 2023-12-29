Sonic Overture is a game made by a group of fans of SEGA's blue hedgehog, of which one has just been released playable demo really impressive. This is a very well-finished project, which could become one of the best things about Sonic developed by the fanbase.

In fact, Sonic is one of those characters who has received many very high quality amateur tributes, thanks to SEGA's policy regarding the management of intellectual property, which essentially does not censor works created from below as, for example, Nintendo does .