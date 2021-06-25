The producer Takashi Iizuka recently revealed that the collection SONIC ORIGINS announced last May it will be a native port for modern consoles. Furthermore, its debut is expected to take place before the release of the new title of Sonic the Hedgehog in the pipeline in the studios of Sonic Team. Both are currently set for a 2022 release.

Iizuka clarifies that previous releases of the various titles of SONIC, as the Sonic Mega Collection arrived on GameCube in 2002, they were emulated ports. Which will not be SONIC ORIGINS.

This information arrived in the column dedicated to the thirtieth anniversary of SONIC offered by the new issue of Famitsu, where it is also reported that SEGA has worked to make the famous and very fast blue hedgehog a VTuber. Why not, maybe one day a dedicated theme park could arrive!

Source: Famitsu Street Siliconera