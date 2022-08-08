SAW has launched a free update to the anthology SONIC ORIGINS (our review here) bringing the game to version 1.04which fixes a number of known bugs that we list below:

Sonic Origins patch 1.04 released

Sonic Origins, the multi-game collection that brings back Sonic’s beloved 2D classics that kicked off the series, has received an update patch, available on console and PC. You can find out more about the patch below or on the game’s official website, here.

The latest patch affects the following areas of the game, and more:

Game freezing issues

Problems with Tails AI

Sound bugs

Menu and controller issues

Wrong acknowledgments in the Museum

Rescue problems

Sonic Origins is available now for € 39.99 on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch ™ and PC. It features remastered graphics, new features, bonus characters, new content and much more.