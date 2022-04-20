After the first details leaked this morning, SAW unveiled the western launch date for the highly anticipated collection SONIC ORIGINS. The title will be available in Europe starting from 23 June exclusively digitally on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC at the launch price of € 39.99.

SEGA Announces Sonic Origins: A New Digital Collection Coming Full Speed ​​This Summer – Pre-Order Now – Experience the classic Sonic the Hedgehog 2D game experience from which the legend began in a remastered collection – Burbank, California – April 20, 2022 – Sonic fans, get ready to relive the experience of classic Sonic the Hedgehog games like never before! Sonic Origins is a new collection that brings back the beloved 2D Sonic titles originally released on SEGA Genesis / Mega Drive: Sonic The Hedgehog 1, 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles And Sonic CDin a digitally remastered version for the current generation platforms. Developed by SEGA®, Sonic Origins delivers all the legendary Sonic action from the original titles, while reinterpreting it with remastered graphics, additional features, new content, modes and more. Collection Sonic Origins will be available digitally on Sonic’s birthday June 23, 2022, priced at € 39.99 on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch ™ and PC. From today it is possible pre-order Sonic Origins to get access to exclusive bonuses. Sonic Origins – Digital Pre-Order Bonus Mirror mode unlocked Letter Box (Mega Drive Frame) Sonic Origins- Digital Standard – € 39.99 Sonic Origins – Digital Deluxe – € 44.99 Main game

Difficult additional missions

Letterbox

Characters in the main menu

View of the island in the main menu

Animation of characters in Music Playback

Exclusive music tracks from Mega Drive games Sonic Origins – Premium and Classic Sound packages – € 3.99 Exclusive music tracks from Mega Drive games Along with this news, SEGA has released a new trailer that allows fans to get a sneak peek at everything that’s coming this summer. Get ready for a journey down the path of memories and experience the first Sonics in this awesome new trailer from Sonic Origins. In Sonic Origins, players will join Sonic, Tails and Knuckles to race at lightning speed through remastered versions of iconic levels such as Green Hill Zone and Chemical Plant Zone, to experience a classic supersonic experience designed for today’s generation platforms. Players can switch between Classic and Anniversary modes to speed through loops and conquer rings while on a mission to save the world from the evil Dr. Eggman. With Sonic Origins, New and old Sonic fans will be able to celebrate the classic Sonic episodes that made the legendary franchise so iconic. With new remastered graphics, characters, game modes, zones and more, Sonic Origins brings the best of the original Sonic titles to the present day. Main features: Classic mode: Experience all the magic of bygone days with Classic mode and enjoy all the games in the collection in their original form, for a traditional Sonic experience with classic challenges. This mode reproduces the games faithfully, both stylistically and in terms of functionality, and must be completed with a limited number of lives.

Experience all the magic of bygone days with Classic mode and enjoy all the games in the collection in their original form, for a traditional Sonic experience with classic challenges. This mode reproduces the games faithfully, both stylistically and in terms of functionality, and must be completed with a limited number of lives. Anniversary mode: Anniversary mode allows you to play with a full-screen view and infinite lives, to enjoy the whole show without ever encountering Game Over.

Anniversary mode allows you to play with a full-screen view and infinite lives, to enjoy the whole show without ever encountering Game Over. Missions, medallions and museum: Test your skills and earn medallions by tackling different missions throughout the games. Players can spend medallions to unlock new content, try out special levels, and more.

Revised, rethought and remastered, Sonic Origins will arrive on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch ™ and PC with revamped graphics and animations, and improvements designed for the next generation of hardware. Experience the magic in the company of Sonic, Tails and Knuckles.

