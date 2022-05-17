Sonic Origins, the collection of Sonic, Sonic 2, Sonic 3 & Knucles and Sonic CD, will launch in June. A month ago a trailer was released and now, on the occasion of the Korean Rulicon event, SAW showed a new look at this collection.

The video, for example, reveals that it will include the Hidden Palace Zone, one of the discarded content of Sonic 2. This level is not entirely original as it was included in the 2013 mobile re-release, but it seems that SEGA wants to make it more official with this collection. . The level is accessible from a pit in Act 2 of the Mystic Cave Zone and is completely optional, different from the level that appears in Sonic & Knuckles of the same name.

The trailer also confirms other details, including the ability to play as Super Sonic / Hyper Sonic from Sonic 3 & Knuckles in the early games. Below you can take a look at the video.



As we said, Sonic Origins will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC on June 23rd.

Source: Eurogamer