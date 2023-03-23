The collection will be launched on June 23, 2023 Sonic Origins Pluswhich will understand twelve titles of Sonic only released on Game Gear, at least according to what was reported by the Comicbook.com magazine, which in the meantime has canceled the news. The text was actually very rich in detail, so as to make one believe that it was an announcement made ahead of time.

According to what was written, Sonic Origins Plus will cost $ 39.99 or be available for purchase for $ 9.99 by existing Sonic Origins collection owners. What will the Plus version contain? According to reports, all the contents of the other collection, plus the aforementioned twelve Sonic games released on the Game Gear, which will be emulated and available in the museum. Also the Amy classic will be added as a playable character in Sonic the Hedgehog 1, 2, 3 and Sonic CD. Knuckles will instead be added as a playable character to Sonic CD. All Sonic Origins DLC will be part of the package.

Who will buy thephysical edition he will also receive a 20-page catalog full of artwork, as well as a fold-out cover with unreleased artwork.

It must be said that the original collection never had a physical edition and that Sonic for the Game Gear can currently only be played on the original hardware and via emulation, so it is a good thing that they have been added. Always if the Sonic Origins Plus collection will be confirmed by Sawwhich for now has not made anything known officially.

We just have to wait for some announcement, considering however that the details reported by Comicbook are very specific and that in the past the Sonic Origins Plus brand was registered in South Korea.