Exactly one year after the release of the original Sonic Origins, SAW decides to offer us again the complete experience of the first adventures of the famous blue hedgehog, but this time with several new features that will improve the already rich package previously offered. Available from this June 23rd For PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC, Sonic Origins Plus is a new edition of the title that will include 12 new games for Game Gear, Amy Rose as a new playable character and much more. The title will also be sold in a physical edition, or as a simple additional expansion for the edition published a year ago, presenting all the novelties of this new edition for those who already own only the base game.

Sonic Originswhen it came out a year ago, it featured one of the best collections of the very first adventures of the protagonist of the same name, with several obstacles also represented by the many contents that can only be used through DLCs that can be purchased separately. Sonic Origins Plus instead it wants to remedy, presenting within it together with the various novelties, also the contents previously published as DLC, offering one of the richest anthologies on the market. Will it really be like this? Or are we once again faced with a partially complete product? Find out by following us in our latest review!

An endless run

Sonic Origins immediately tries to act as an interlude between old fans of the saga and all those who try to approach the adventures of the famous blue hedgehog for the first time, offering different game solutions that can satisfy all types of players. These are mainly divided within the two game modes, Classical or Anniversary. The first will allow us to face the four games in their original, completely pure version, in 4:3 format and with limited lives. The second one offers a 16:9 format with unlimited lives, allowing us to try and try again without stopping as many times as we want. There is also a mode History, within which we will be able to play the four main titles as a single large video game that collects all the events in chronological sequence. Inside Sonic Origins mode is also present Missionwithin which we will have to complete levels already seen with new special rules, so as to be able to earn coins that can be spent within the “Museum“. In this particular “location” all our priceless collectibles will be collected, such as the musical tracks of the game, the illustrations, the old game manuals and the various videos that will accompany us in the adventures, including the complete series of Sonic Mania Adventures.

At the beginning of each game we will be able to choose which of the three protagonists to play among Sonic, Tails, Knuckles or Amy, or among the various pairs available in case we decide to play with the titles in local cooperative. These are also addressable in single player or with a CPU-driven partneralbeit with some difficulty. In fact, this last option also remains a stumbling block for the entire work in this version, with Tails who will constantly tend to die, to get stuck between obstacles, to get lost in the level as we advance, or not to reveal himself when required to lift I fly the protagonist. Each game will also take into account our progress with each of the available characters, leaving us the possibility of continue from the level we were at. It still remains impossible to save the game within the level itself, always forcing us to have to resume from its beginning, even if the short length of the stages will not make it too frustrating. The difficulty of the works has also remained unchanged, leading less accustomed players to have to master the movements of the protagonist of the same name to the millimeter in order to be able to finish each of the difficult, as fun and rewarding, adventures.

Once you complete each game in the Anniversary mode we will also unlock two more modes, the Mirror Mode And Assault on the Boss. The first will allow us to play the title with the levels completely mirrored, while the second will allow us to face all the bosses of each title one after the other.

A “Plus” that is worth the ticket price

Now we come instead to what distinguishes this new edition from the previous one, that is all the new contents added to enrich the previous offer. The first novelty (as well as the most substantial) concerns adding as many as twelve (plus three in the multiplayer version) nnew titles originally released for the Game Gear and now perfectly usable. We will have at our disposal:

Sonic The Hedgehog

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Sonic Chaos

sonic drift

Sonic Drift (2G)

Sonic Spinball

Sonic The Hedgehog Triple Trouble

Sonic Drift Racing

Sonic Drift Racing (2G)

Tails’ Sky Patrol

Tails Adventure

Sonic Labyrinth

Sonic Blast

Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine (2G)

These titles, compared to the four already present in the base edition, offer a greater feeling of blast from the past, even if at the expense of some slight technical problems. In fact, the new titles suffer from slight audio problems, leaving an annoying “echo” effect throughout the course of the game. Obviously it’s not a problem that affects the whole experience, but we still hope that it can be fixed as soon as possible through some patches.

The other novelties present in this “upgrade” also concern new playable characters, with the possibility of playing, for the first time ever, as Amy Rose in Sonic The Hedgehog, Sonic CD, Sonic The Hedgehog 2, Sonic 3 & Knucklesas well as the ability to finally play as Knuckles even within Sonic CDs.

The package also includes the additional content already released: the extreme missions, the Mirror mode, new character animations, additional backgrounds and music. Premium physical edition also includes a 20-page artbook and double-sided cover that pays homage to the classic 90s era of Sonic.

The splendor of the past

Focusing on the technical front, we can once again state that the original pixel art work of the four main games doesn’t feel the weight of the years at all and it is incredibly lively and colorful as if it were the first time we lay eyes on it. On Playstation 5 the title is fluid and perfectly enjoyable in its entirety, even if there are very few screen customization possibilities compared to many other similar exponents of the genre. However, it is impossible not to mention the fantastic 2D animated cutscenes made in the same style as the series Sonic Mania Adventures and places as the opening and closing of each of the four titles. Furthermore, these films are not only a feast for the eyes, they also love the best way to contextualize the current adventure of the protagonist and his supporting actors, without whom it would be much more difficult to be able to follow the strings of events.

Sonically, except for Sonic 3 & Knuckles, we find all the original tracks that have dotted our long past afternoons, with new tracks and arrangements, as well as remixes that can be enjoyed within the Museum mode. Should this not appear sufficient, we also point out the presence of the complete orchestral concert which is still capable of giving goosebumps to all long-time enthusiasts.

Discover four remastered Sonic classics: Sonic The Hedgehog, Sonic 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles and Sonic CD in high definition, with brand new opening and ending animations for each title! Snap your way through different zones in Classic mode, with original game resolution and limited lives, or try the new Anniversary mode, with infinite lives and HD widescreen. Sonic Origins Plus Includes all previously released add-on content: Extreme Missions, Mirror Mode, additional sideband backgrounds, new character menu animations, additional music from other Sonic titles, and much more. Complete missions to unlock Mirror Mode, new stages, challenges, behind-the-scenes content, music player, animated shorts, special stages, and more. He plays as Sonic, Tails, or Knuckles and, for the first time ever, as Amy Rose in these legendary classic titles!

Who do we recommend Sonic Origins Plus to?

Sonic Origins Plus it is certainly recommended to lovers of the famous blue hedgehog, especially to all those who have not yet had the opportunity to try it Sonic Origins one year after release. However, it is also recommended, as a simple upgrade, to all owners of the basic edition who are not yet tired of testing themselves in all the challenges of the four main titles and are looking for twelve new original adventures to take a dip into the past.

The four main titles are timeless icons

The museum mode and the missions offer hours of non-stop fun

The twelve new titles are definitely worth the price of the upgrade… …But a few more tricks on the technical side would have favored their use

Poor customization in terms of screen and filters