The blue hedgehog is having quite the time glorious, thanks to the release of various episodes more or less appreciated by the public, and others that will arrive over the next few months. All without counting the movie success to the cinema (to which a third chapter will be added soon), animated series and much, much more. In full fever from Sonictherefore, this Sonic Origins Plus that we tell you in the review is proposed as a real one “definitive” collection and complete with the icon’s pixel-art adventures SAWsomething that historical fans – as well as a good chunk of newcomers too – won’t be able to say no to.

Released a year ago like Sonic Origin – and available only and exclusively in digital format – this new collection will give us the opportunity to relive the historical titles dedicated to the iconic blue sprinter, released on the never too late Mega Drive/Genesis. The first version contained within it 4 classics in a revised and corrected version, ie Sonic The Hedgehog, Sonic 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles And Sonic CDsenriched in turn with new cinematics, improved controls and a new game mode (Anniversary) that allowed players to enjoy the four games with infinite lives available.

Run Sonic, Run!

But not only: Sonic Origins also offered extreme missionsa mirror mode, additional music but the same typically 16-bit pixel graphics that older fans have come to know (and love) all too well. It’s also true that the compilation lacked some fundamentals that fans have been clamoring for, other than the fact that the solo digital format has not gone down well with fetishists of physical versions.

Sonic Origins Plus it therefore proposes to be there definitive anthological collectiongiven that adds another twelve titles released on the portable SEGA Game Gear: indeed we are talking about Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine, Sonic Blast, Sonic Chaos, sonic drift, sonic drift 2, Sonic Labyrinth, Sonic Spinball, Sonic The Hedgehog (GameGear version), Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (always the pocket version), Sonic Triple Trouble And Tails Adventure and Tails’ Sky Patrol.

But not only that: it was in the box set also added a new character for the four titles already present in the original version of Sonic Origins, viz Amy Rose, first seen in Sonic CD, which thanks to its yellow hammer and flashy pink look is able to offer a good dose of additional gameplay. Additionally, Knuckles was made available as a playable character within Sonic CD.

On a sour note, titles for Game Gear, Amy Rose and all the various extra content of the Plus version will have to necessarily be downloaded from the digital store of the platform on which you intend to play the compilation, all after having redeemed the code contained in the game package (the fact remains that in any case we are talking about a product with a case and physical support).

Retro gaming at high speed

On the technical side, the four basic games present in the original version are now usable in HD and Widescreen mode. Each of the twelve titles can be performed passing through the so-called “museum” and, both in terms of content and as regards the graphic improvements, do not expect any revolutions. After all, SEGA opted for a 1:1 version of the games, as remastering them from scratch – one by one – wouldn’t have improved the quality of the games themselves by much.

Moreover, more often than not it is possible to stumble upon slowdowns whatsoever while running games, plus some slight flaw as for the tracks audio of the soundtrack (nothing serious, in any case). Perhaps, SEGA could have done something more pleasing by making a Sonic Origins compilation that also included 3D titles born on the Dreamcast and appreciated by a large share of the public.

Adding the catalog for Game Gear in its entirety it is indeed the only reason to buy this new edition of the collection, being in fact the flagship of this “plus” version of one of the most complete collections ever among all those dedicated to the most famous blue hedgehog ever. Precisely to allow new fans to discover some episodes of the saga forgotten over time, and longtime fans to throw themselves back into the titles that marked their childhood willy-nilly, SEGA has launched what most probably “And” there definitive collection of games dedicated to the blue hedgehog.

As it is, therefore, Sonic Origins Plus is an excellent anthological collection, perhaps the best among those dedicated to the character. Any collector who has waited several months for a retail copy will be happy to have them in their hands a physical format (net of various contents that can always be downloaded digitally, whether one likes it or not), with the hope that the Japanese publisher can also offer a “Origins 2”perhaps with Sonic Adventure and its sequels. In short, ultimately Sonic Origins Plus is yet another nostalgia operation towards an icon that today more than ever SEGA intends to make known to the very young public, also dedicated to lovers of raw retrogaming at the same time.