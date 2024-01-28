The Amazon offers today they offer us a discount for one PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch copy of Sonic Origins Plus Day One Edition. The reported discount is 45% for the Switch version and 30% for the PS5 version. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The advised price indicated by Amazon is €40.99. The current price is not the lowest ever, but in the case of Switch the difference is minimal and it is a good promotion. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
Sonic Origins Plus Day One Edition
Sonic Origins Plus Day One Edition includes sixteen games from the saga:
- Sonic the Hedgehog (16-bit) | Sonic the Hedgehog CD
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Sonic 3 & Knuckles
- Blue Sphere
- Sonic the Hedgehog (8-bit)
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (8-bit)
- Sonic Chaos (aka Sonic and Tails)
- Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine (8-bit)
- Sonic Drift
- Sonic Spinball (8-bit)
- Sonic the Hedgehog Triple Trouble (aka Sonic and Tails 2)
- Sonic Drift 2
- Tails' Skypatrol
- Tails Adventure
- Sonic Labyrinth
- Sonic Blast
Then there are new playable charactersunlockable content such as Mirror mode, new stages, challenges, behind the scenes content, music player, animated shorts, special stages and even various options to customize the game.
