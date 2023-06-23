Japanese publisher SEGA has announced that the collection Sonic Origins Pluscontaining all the classic Sonics, is available from now. It is a revised and corrected version of the Sonic Origins collection, with more games and more extras.

Beyond Sonic The Hedgehog, Sonic The Hedgehog 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles and Sonic CDalready included in the original, the Sonic Origins Plus re-release adds a host of exciting content, including 12 Game Gear titles and, for the first time ever, Amy Rose as a playable character.” Additionally, the collection adds “the ability to play as Knuckles in Sonic CD, with a variety of new courses designed for his unique abilities.”

Below is the complete list of games for Game Gearwhich, as specified by Sega, are emulated:

Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Sonic Blast

Sonic Chaos

sonic drift

Sonic Drift Racing

Sonic Labyrinth

Sonic Spinball

Sonic the Hedgehog (8-bit)

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (8-bit)

Sonic Triple Trouble

Tails Adventure

Tails’ Sky Patrol

Finally, SEGA reminded us that Sonic Origins Plus “also includes all previously released add-on content for Sonic Origins”, which are the Classic Music Pack and the Premium Fun Pack.

To have more information, read our review of Sonic Origins Plus. The collection is available at the recommended price of € 39.99 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Existing Sonic Origins owners can upgrade to Sonic Origins Plus for just $9.99.