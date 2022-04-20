Through PlayStation Store Australian and New Zealand have leaked new details on SONIC ORIGINSthe commemorative compilation already announced just under a year ago.

In addition to the cover image that you can see above, it has been revealed that each of the included titles can be played in two modes: Classic And Anniversary. The first will offer the original editions of the games in 4: 3 format and limited lives, the second will offer them instead in 16: 9 widescreen with unlimited lives. The title will include missions that will allow players to collect coins, to be spent later in the section Museum to unlock new content, challenges and special levels.

According to the store, SONIC ORIGINS it will also be sold in physical format and the PlayStation 4 version can be upgraded for free to the PlayStation 5 version. The titles included will be as follows:

Sonic the Hedgehog

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Sonic CD

Sonic the Hedgehog 3

Sonic & Knuckles

In the past, Takashi Iizuka of the Sonic Team had confirmed that the titles would not simply be emulated, but native ports for modern consoles. We await further details and, above all, a release date, which in our opinion will not be too far away.

Source: PlayStation Store Street VGC