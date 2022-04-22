Sonic Mania, released in 2017, already had several fan artists on its development team.

the speed of Sonic It has marked an entire generation of gamers, and their adventures continue to grow with new titles, remasters, and more. Now we are about to take a leap into the past with Sonic Origins, which collects the most classic titles of the blue hedgehog in a perfect compilation for nostalgic gamers. And it is that Sonic is a much loved icon in the community, so it is not a surprise that the development team of this title has several fans of the franchise.

Christian Whitehead, artist and programmer, has worked on Sonic Mania and Sonic OriginsThis is what they say from The Gamer, where some professionals who have confirmed their participation in Sonic Origins have pointed out. Some of them are Christian Whiteheadthe indie studio Headcanon or the popular YouTuber A+Start, who has become known for his Son of a Glitch videos. “I am incredibly proud to have been a part of this collection,” the content creator says on Twitter. “As many of you already know, I am a huge fan of Sonic, with Sonic 3 & Knuckles occupying a special place in my heart“.

This is not the first time that Sega relies on its community to develop a game, as we have already seensame strategy with Sonic Mania. In fact, the aforementioned Christian Whitehead has worked on this compilation released in 2017 and, although he is no longer actively working on Sonic Origins, he has assured that we will see your work in the games of the next collection.

Sonic Origins is scheduled for release in the June 23although the community has not been slow to express complaints before a plan of special editions of the most controversial. Be that as it may, a new opportunity is approaching to play a compilation that includes Sonic the Hedgehog 1, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles and Sonic CD.