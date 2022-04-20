Today the release date was revealed. sonic origins, a collection that gives us the opportunity to enjoy the classic hedgehog titles in Genesis. However, fans are not happy with SEGA, as the company has blocked content behind different digital versionsas well as a pre-order.

For $39.99 dollars, all users will have access to this collection, which already offers a series of extras automatically. However, different digital versions are also for sale, which have content that is exclusive to these editions. Not even buying the Digital Deluxe Edition can you get everything.

Content like hard missions, mirror mode, and even certain animations and music are all locked behind DLC packs since launch. If you want to own everything, and absolutely everything, you need to pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition, which is priced at $44.99 dollars. If time passes and you haven’t pre-ordered a version, chances are your chance has passed.

You forgot to attach your silly spreadsheet. https://t.co/90l3MIFNiT pic.twitter.com/GwfEoQZ9PR — Commander Stephanie Sterling (@JimSterling) April 20, 2022

sonic origins It will arrive on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch and PC on June 23, 2022. You can learn more about this package here.

SEGA already has a bad reputation with this type of content. Atlus games also suffer from this problem. It seems that no fans like the idea of ​​seeing day one DLC. It is very likely that this will not be the last time we see this.

